Porter (hamstring) posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 118-117 preseason loss to the Bulls.

After missing Cleveland's final four Summer League games due to a hamstring injury, Porter returned to game action in the club's preseason opener. He tied the team-high mark in points and torched the nets from beyond the arc, leading all players in three-pointers made. The 25-year-old guard is expected to provide backcourt depth for Cleveland this season, though he could see increased playing time early on with Darius Garland (toe) likely to miss time to start the season.