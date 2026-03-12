Porter (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 128-122 loss to the Magic.

Porter failed to see any playing time for the first time since Feb. 22, ending a stretch of seven consecutive appearances in which he averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest. The third-year guard had been able to maintain a spot on the second unit while the Cavaliers were without some key contributors, but Porter could find himself out of the rotation more often than not moving forward now that James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade have all returned to action following recent multi-game absences.