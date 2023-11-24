Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday that Porter has earned the opportunity to be a permanent part of the rotation even when the Cavaliers are back to full strength, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

With Cleveland battling numerous injuries, the undrafted rookie out of Wichita State has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes during that stretch. However, Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Isaac Okoro (knee) were back at practice Friday and are trending toward a return to game action, which would theoretically push Porter out of the rotation. Bickerstaff's comments suggest that won't be the case, but it's hard to imagine Porter garnering a fantasy-relevant role when Mitchell, Okoro, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Max Strus are all available.