Porter amassed 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 win over Denver.

Porter is on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, but when his name was called in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Caris LeVert (knee), he delivered in a big way and gave the coaching staff something to think about. He was also impressive in his previous outing Friday against the Pistons, scoring 12 points with five assists, three rebounds and one steal. If the Cavaliers are shorthanded again Tuesday against the 76ers, Porter could be an intriguing fantasy option.