Porter closed with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Pacers.

With Donovan Mitchell (rest) taking the night off, Porter saw some increased opportunity and made the most of it, matching his season high in blocks, assists and rebounds. Whenever Mitchell or Darius Garland needs a night off, Porter will be someone to consider throwing out there in daily fantasy leagues.