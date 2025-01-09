The Cavaliers assigned Porter to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Thursday.
Porter has been an inconsistent part of Cleveland's NBA rotation, averaging just 1.2 points in 4.8 minutes across his last five appearances. However, Porter should receive increased playing time in the G League, where he is averaging 34.6 minutes of action across his two appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Rejoins parent club•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Good to go Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sits out Monday with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Returns to parent club•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Heads to G League•