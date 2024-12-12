site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Heads to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Cavaliers assigned Porter (illness) to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Thursday.
Porter missed the Cavaliers' previous three games due to an illness before being assigned to the G League. The 24-year-old guard has made just two appearances for the Charge this season.
