Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Porter is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain. If the 25-year-old guard is ultimately ruled out, Tyrese Proctor will likely see a bump in minutes.
