Porter recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 87-83 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Porter led the Cavaliers in points and assists in Thursday's win. His skillset on both sides of the ball is intriguing, as he will play on a two-way contract in 2023-24.