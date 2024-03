Porter ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Nets.

Porter led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes to go along with a bench-best quartet of assists. Porter set a season high mark in threes made, now having scored 13 or more points in six games.