Porter had three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 victory over the 76ers.

Porter logged 11 minutes in the win, the first time his playing time has exceeded double-digits all season. Having won 13 straight games to begin the campaign, the Cavaliers are unlikely to tinker with their rotation unless absolutely necessary. For that reason, Porter is destined to remain nothing but a depth piece, at least for the foreseeable future.