Porter accumulated two points (1-2 FG), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 14 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over Chicago.

With Evan Mobley (toe), Jaylon Tyson (ankle) and Sam Merrill (elbow) sidelined, Porter saw double-digit minutes for a second straight game. The 26-year-old didn't offer much in the scoring column, though he recorded a season-high two steals while chipping in three assists. Over eight appearances this month, he's averaged 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 13.5 minutes per showing.