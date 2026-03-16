Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Looking at 1-to-3 week absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (groin) will remain out for the next 1-to-3 weeks.
The Cavs noted Monday that Porter was sent for an MRI, which confirmed a left groin strain. He's started the treatment phase of his recovery and will miss at least his team's three-game road trip while on the mend.
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