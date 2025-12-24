Porter ended Tuesday's 141-118 victory over the Pelicans with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes.

It was a well-rounded effort for Porter on Tuesday, with the third-year guard finishing with a season high in rebounds while dishing his most assists since Nov. 12 against the Heat (nine dimes). It was also his first game scoring in double-digits since Dec. 5 against the Spurs, and while his minutes have fluctuated this season, Porter should have a more reliable role in the rotation in games when Lonzo Ball (knee) is sidelined.