Porter finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 122-119 overtime win over the 76ers.

The two-way rookie has continued to impress while stepping into a pronounced role while Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) has missed the last three games and Caris LeVert (knee) has missed the last two games. In the last three contests, Porter has averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 22.7 minutes, though his scoring production has been propped up by 60.7 percent shooting from the field. Porter will eventually see his role decrease when Mitchell and LeVert are back in action, but expect the young guard to see expanded playing time again Wednesday versus the Heat while Mitchell and another key rotation piece in Isaac Okoro (knee) are both out. LeVert, meanwhile, is listed as questionable, and his potential absence for another game would likely translate to even more minutes and usage for Porter.