Porter posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 126-99 win over the Magic.

Caris LeVert (wrist) missed his second game in a row Monday, and Porter was able to make the most of his opportunity. Porter has seen at least 20 minutes in three straight games for Cleveland, posting averages of 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.