default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porter is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness.

Porter is in jeopardy of missing his sixth game of the season and first since Christmas Day against the Knicks. He's averaging 17.6 minutes per game in a reserve role this season, and those minutes would likely be absorbed by Lonzo Ball and Tyrese Proctor if Porter is not cleared to play Friday.

More News