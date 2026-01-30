Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Now questionable with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness.
Porter is in jeopardy of missing his sixth game of the season and first since Christmas Day against the Knicks. He's averaging 17.6 minutes per game in a reserve role this season, and those minutes would likely be absorbed by Lonzo Ball and Tyrese Proctor if Porter is not cleared to play Friday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Retreating to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Dishes 11 assists in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting sans Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sliding back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Fills up the stat sheet in 28 mins•