Porter (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the 76ers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Porter has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a non-COVID illness. Porter's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Denver.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Leads bench in scoring in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Recalled to NBA•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Secures four-year deal•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Notches 12 points•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Scores 14 points off bench•