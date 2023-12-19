Porter posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists and one steal in nine minutes during Monday's 135-130 overtime win over Houston.

Porter played just nine minutes in the win, a far cry from what he was doing the last time the Cavaliers were playing injured. Since the injury to Darius Garland (jaw), Porter has played a total of just 23 minutes across two games. He might be worth holding for one more game if you are in a position to take some risk. For those needing immediate production, he can be released back into the wild.