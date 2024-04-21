Porter (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 2 of the opening-round series against the Magic on Monday.
Porter continues to work his way back from a left ankle sprain he suffered during the regular-season finale. Even if he's cleared soon, the rookie isn't guaranteed a role in the postseason rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Exits due to injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting in regular-season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Plays in garbage time in return•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Good to go Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Probable for Saturday•