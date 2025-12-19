Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, per Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network.
Porter is joining Donovan Mitchell as a spectator Friday, as both players are under the weather. With both guards sidelined, the likes of Dean Wade, Lonzo Ball and Nae'Qwan Tomlin should help pick up the slack.
