Porter is out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, per Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network.

Porter is joining Donovan Mitchell as a spectator Friday, as both players are under the weather. With both guards sidelined, the likes of Dean Wade, Lonzo Ball and Nae'Qwan Tomlin should help pick up the slack.

