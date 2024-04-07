Porter (illness) played the final 1:33 of Saturday's 116-97 loss to the Lakers and didn't record any statistics.

Porter had missed the Cavaliers' previous four games with an illness before being cleared to play shortly before the opening tip. He didn't see the court until the outcome was already in hand, and the rookie will likely continue to find himself out of the rotation on a regular basis while each of the Cavaliers' top three guards (Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert) are available.