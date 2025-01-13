Porter played the final 2:44 of Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics.
After being recalled from the G League's Cleveland Charge earlier in the day, Porter was called upon off the bench Sunday, though he wasn't a part of the rotation while the game was competitive. Porter is averaging just 8.1 minutes per game over 22 appearances for Cleveland this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Headed back to G League•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Rejoins parent club•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Good to go Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sits out Monday with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Returns to parent club•