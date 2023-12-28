Porter finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 victory over Dallas.

Porter shot a mediocre 4-for-11 from the field, but he excelled elsewhere to help guide Cleveland to victory. The undrafted rookie recorded season highs with 12 boards and three steals while racking up seven dimes over 30 minutes. Porter has started four straight games in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (illness), averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He'll likely revert to a less prominent role when Mitchell returns, but Porter has at least made a case for a meaningful spot in the rotation moving forward.