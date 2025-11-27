Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Porter is day-to-day after missing the past two games for Cleveland. When the Cavaliers are at or close to full strength, Porter is mostly a depth option for the team with 17.4 minutes per contest this season.
