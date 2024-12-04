Share Video

Link copied!

The Cavaliers recalled Porter from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Tuesday.

Porter played 30 minutes against the Skyforce Tuesday, notching 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals. He then played six minutes at the NBA level Tuesday night against the Wizards, scoring two points with two assists.

More News