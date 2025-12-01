Porter (hamstring) finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Celtics.

Porter made his return to action after missing the Cavaliers' previous three games due to a left hamstring strain. Though he was part of the rotation Sunday, Porter could see his minutes disappear entirely once Cleveland returns to full strength in the backcourt and on the wing. Lonzo Ball (knee) should be back for Monday's game against the Pacers, and Sam Merrill (hand) and Max Strus (foot) could also be back in the mix at some point.