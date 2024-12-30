site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Rejoins parent club
RotoWire Staff
The Cavaliers recalled Porter from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Sunday.
Porter had a pair of strong showings in the G League over the weekend, but he's now back with the Cavaliers to provide some depth out of the backcourt in Monday's game versus the Warriors.
