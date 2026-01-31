default-cbs-image
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Porter was a late addition to the injury report Friday and won't suit up due to left knee soreness. Tyrese Proctor and Lonzo Ball are candidates for increased minutes due to Porter being sidelined. The 25-year-old guard's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Portland.

