Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Porter was a late addition to the injury report Friday and won't suit up due to left knee soreness. Tyrese Proctor and Lonzo Ball are candidates for increased minutes due to Porter being sidelined. The 25-year-old guard's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Portland.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Now questionable with knee injury•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Retreating to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Dishes 11 assists in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting sans Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sliding back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting Thursday•