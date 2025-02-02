Porter (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Porter has seen little playing time when the club's backcourt is healthy, so his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation Sunday. The 24-year-old's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Boston.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Under the weather•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Plays garbage time of loss•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Headed back to G League•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Rejoins parent club•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Good to go Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sits out Monday with ankle injury•