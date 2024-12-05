Porter (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Porter was a late addition to the injury report and won't play Thursday, his next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Hornets. The 24-year-old's absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation, as he hasn't played more than seven minutes in a game over the Cavaliers' last five outings.
