Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out vs. Hawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
A hamstring injury is causing a third consecutive absence for Porter, whose next opportunity to play comes Sunday against the Celtics. His void in the lineup could result in a few extra minutes for Lonzo Ball and Jaylon Tyson on Friday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sitting out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Posts solid all-around night•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Best output of season Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Scoreless in 18 minutes•