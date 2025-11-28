default-cbs-image
Porter (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A hamstring injury is causing a third consecutive absence for Porter, whose next opportunity to play comes Sunday against the Celtics. His void in the lineup could result in a few extra minutes for Lonzo Ball and Jaylon Tyson on Friday.

