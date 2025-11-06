Porter ended Wednesday's 132-121 victory over the 76ers with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

With the Cavaliers getting some reinforcements back Wednesday, minutes could be really hard to come by going forward for Porter -- it helped his case that De'Andre Hunter (illness) sat out Wednesday. Porter has seen 18.0 minutes per game this season with averages of 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.