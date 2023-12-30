Porter had 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.

The Cavaliers needed an offensive punch off the bench and Porter provided just that, as he needed just 15 minutes to score 14 points while showing an efficient touch from the field. However, he's not expected to put these numbers on a regular basis going forward, and his role as a bench alternative is not going to change any time soon. Thus, there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an outlier.