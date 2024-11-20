Porter ended with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to the Celtics.

The second-year guard saw his largest workload of the season due to injuries to Max Strus (ankle), Caris LeVert (knee) and Isaac Okoro (ankle), and Porter responded with his highest scoring output so far in 2024-25. The Wichita State product could continue to see an increased role in the short term, but LeVert's return in particular will likely bump Porter back to the end of the bench.