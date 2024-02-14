Porter and the Cavaliers agreed to a standard four-year contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porter was previously on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, but he has stepped up many times this season while key players were injured. The rookie has made 32 appearances, posting averages of 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds on 50.9 percent shooting from the field.