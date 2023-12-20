Porter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.
Porter will replace Donovan Mitchell (illness) in the starting five Wednesday. Porter tallied 16 points, five assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during his only other starting appearances this season.
