Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sitting out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Raptors.
Porter will miss a second straight game Monday. Hamstring injuries tend to linger, so he's in danger of missing more action for the Cavaliers.
