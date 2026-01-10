Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Sliding back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Porter made his first start of the season Thursday, but he'll return to the second unit Saturday in favor of Sam Merrill. Porter played 15 minutes during the start, but he had played 23 or more minutes in each of his previous four outings.
