Porter is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Porter is set for his sixth start of the season, with his prior contests on the first unit yielding 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assist, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game. Porter's rookie year has been a ringing success after a five-year collegiate tenure.