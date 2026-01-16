Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Starting sans Garland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is starting in Friday's game against the 76ers.
With Darius Garland (toe) out, Friday is set to be Porter's second start of the season and just the eighth of his career. Porter has averaged 3.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 20.9 minutes per contest over his last 10 games.
