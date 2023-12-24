Porter closed Saturday's 109-95 victory over Chicago with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. He also had three turnovers.

Porter's triple-threat skills, two-way play, and overall poise have been eye-catching. Averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per-36 minutes, Porter is the only undrafted rookie in NBA history to hit those thresholds, doing so by a wide margin as well. He's earned a key rotation role for Cleveland.