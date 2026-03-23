Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Still sidelined with groin strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic with a left groin strain.
The Cavaliers announced last Monday that Porter could be sidelined for as many as three weeks with the strain. Given the timetable, the guard can reasonably be considered week-to-week.
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