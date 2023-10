Porter tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one blocks over 20 minutes in Monday's 120-89 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Porter tallied his highest minute total of the preseason, finishing Monday's exhibition with a preseason-high in scoring and assists while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in the victory. Over three preseason contests, Porter has averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.