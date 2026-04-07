Porter provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 142-126 victory over the Grizzlies.

The third-year guard produced a strong all-around effort from the second unit, scoring in double digits for the first time since Jan. 2 and contributing multiple steals and blocks for the first time since Feb. 1. Porter's court time remains inconsistent, but he's seen a bigger role of late with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Dean Wade (ankle) both banged up. Over his last four appearances, Porter's averaging 20.0 minutes, 4.5 points, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.