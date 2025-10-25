Porter closed with 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 131-124 win over the Nets.

Porter saw his workload double from Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Knicks, and he took full advantage. He didn't miss a shot while on the court while also managing to contribute across the board. Porter isn't currently in a place in the rotation to guarantee regular minutes, but he could see more opportunities in the short term until Darius Garland (toe), Max Strus (foot) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) return to health.