Porter chipped in seven points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

The 23-year-old drew his second consecutive start Thursday with Donovan Mitchell (illness) sidelined once again, and Porter dished out double-digit assists for the first time this season. Over his last two starts, Porter has averaged 6.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. While his role should decline once Mitchell is back in action, the Cavaliers are playing without Darius Garland (jaw) for multiple weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Porter see fairly regular playing time off the bench.