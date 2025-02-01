Now Playing

Porter is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.

Porter has seen sparse playing time off the bench, so his absence Sunday wouldn't impact the Cavaliers' backcourt rotation all that much. He did play 21 minutes in a 126-106 win over the Heat on Wednesday, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

