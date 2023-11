Porter will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Isaac Okoro (knee) and Dean Wade (ankle) all out, Porter will slide into the starting lineup for the first time in his career. The rookie excelled in extended minutes Tuesday, posting 12 points (5-9 FG) and nine assists in 27 minutes during an overtime win over the 76ers.