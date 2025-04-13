Porter will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Porter will be in the first unit for the Cavaliers for the first time this season. The 24-year-old guard will help lead the way in the backcourt with Darius Garland (toe) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) ruled out for this regular-season finale against Indiana.
